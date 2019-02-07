‘Crazy’ hangover cure in a can

A savvy Queensland couple have effectively monetised the cheapest product on earth - oxygen - and they're claiming it can cure your worst hangover.

Wendy and Robert Badke have launched a range of cans containing compressed oxygen that promises to give you a "natural lift" after a big night on the booze as well as a heavy session in the gym, a long drive or a long haul flight.

The Gold Coast couple's business, Oxygen Lift, launched last week, offering "recreational oxygen" in small and large sizes starting at $15.

Wendy and Bob, getting high off their own supply. Picture: 7 News

The cans contain 95 per cent compressed oxygen and a food-grade flavouring - grapefruit in the smaller can, peppermint in the large.

The website boasts Oxygen Lift's capability as a "serious hangover fix".

"Oxygen Lift helps to restore your body's oxygen levels to normal healthy levels - before, during and after a night out," the website claimed.

"When used properly, recreational oxygen is an instant, side effect-free way to help you recover from the effects of late nights."

Those effects were listed as low energy levels, foggy head and physical exhaustion.

The latest hangover cure, recreational oxygen breathing. Picture: Oxygen Lift

The Badkes first came across Oxygen Lift during a trip to Canada to visit their son last year.

"We saw it being used a lot on high altitude places," Wendy told 7 News.

"We thought it was interesting and used it ourselves and loved it."

According to Wendy, she used her cans for general wellbeing and a "pick me up".

But when the pair came home, eager for another hit of O, they found Australia didn't have the goods they needed.

"So, we thought we'd do it," she said.

The product promises just 95 per cent oxygen. Picture: Oxygen Lift

The cans claim to give users a "natural high" and contain "no caffeine, no carbs and no calories".

How can this be done, you ask?

Because … it's oxygen.

The products' benefits are induced by "inhalations".

Users are encouraged to indulge in five inhalations to achieve "general wellbeing, or if you feel like you need a little lift".

"It can help athletes with enhanced performance, improved recovery time and it's better than an energy drink because it's all natural," Wendy said.

Wendy tried Oxygen Lift when she had a hangover and said the results were remarkable. Picture: 7 News

But it's the can's hangover cure that really has people talking.

Wendy said she wanted to try it out with a cracking hangover, to make sure that she "believed in the product" she was going to order in bulk and ship back to Australia.

"For a hangover, you have to take about 20 inhalations," Wendy said.

She claimed the product was particularly "effective" for pepping her up while she was hungover.

Like a real breathe of fresh air, right Wendy?

Drinking alcohol constricts and shrinks the brain's blood vessels, which reduces the amount of oxygen that can get to the body.

"By taking it the morning after (a big night out), it really improves that and makes sure you feel a hell of a lot better," Wendy said.

The small can comes in a grapefruit flavour. Picture: Oxygen Lift

Reactions to the product have been … mixed.

Many were amazed by the product, sending it to their friends in preparation "for those big nights" out.

"I need this haha," Louise told her friend Lucy.

Two young girls, who tested the product on local television claimed it made their "lungs feel bigger", making it easier to breathe.

An older woman got very excited on camera and said the oxygen made her "feel alive!"

Well, oxygen will do that to you.

This lady was reborn after a bit of Oxygen Lift. Picture: 7 News

Body conscious Beau asked: "Can you check if they have it in Lite? I'm trying to shave a few kgs off."

Others were slightly confused about the cans, with Tony asking if Oxygen Lift was, in fact, "a bong … for oxygen".

While Oxygen Lift had plenty of fans, others weren't completely sold on its ability to cure their hangovers, like Jimmy, who said "$22 will buy me enough KFC to cure my hangover".

"I would rather buy McDonalds and a coffee with that money," Damian, another hangover expert, wrote.

Ever the bargain hunter, Jenny suggested people should "take a breathe, it's free".

Some people marvelled at the genius of Wendy and Robert's business model, which essentially involves making money from a canned atmospheric compound.

"First bottled water … now canned air," Gavin said.

"$0 and I can just open a window," Nikki joked.