H2O restrictions ahoy

POPPY PERFECT: Despite hot and windy conditions, the poppies continue to add much-needed colour and necxtar to the bees in to an otherwise dried-out garden. Alison Paterson

WATER restrictions are on the way.

By the time this column is published it will have been formally announced that Level 2 water restrictions have been introduced in Nimbin, effective immediately.

On Monday Lismore City Council revealed the restrictions were necessary as the water level in Mulgum Creek continued to fall.

It is understood that Rous County Council are also meeting this week to discuss restrictions for the rest of the Lismore Local Government Area and will soon follow in some way, shape or form.

Meanwhile, how's your gardening going?

In my front yard, the Flanders, dramatic lavender oriental and scarlet Flanders poppies' lavender and the roses continue to flourish while the cornflowers gradually fade, droop and wilt.

While the gardenias by the house are a robust perfumed delight, those by the fence are sulking like a teenager denied screen time, despite the nearby magnolias showing off their heady blooms.

(Meanwhile, six of the eight or so passionate vines are still not producing flowers - I've used potash, regular watering, weeding and loving thoughts - any other ideas gratefully received.)

In the veggie patch, the four varieties of tomatoes are going gang-busters, the pumpkins are like triffids and the chillies are basking in the heat but the silver=beet, beans and lettuce dither.

However, the Feather Riot gracefully recline under the shade of their own nectarine and peach trees, but their egg production is down by 60 per cent and I can't say I blame them.