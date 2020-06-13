Gyms pumped about reopening

PUMPED: Summit Fitness centre owner Matt George with staff Jo Beardow (centre) and Annie Petty, said everyone is excited with the centre reopening on June 15, 2020.

AFTER a challenging time for owners, trainers and those who love to pump iron, gyms and fitness centres around the region will be reopening today.

In Lismore Matt George who owns the Summit Fitness Centre said he and his staff have used the lockdown time to undertake an ultra-deep clean and refurbishment of their facilities, including repainting.

“We are excited to announce we are opening from Monday June 15,” he said.

“New regulation mean we can have 20 people at a time.

“However we are prioritising our current clients and not taking new memberships for the first 60 days.”

Mr George said Summit will have all normal operating hours and services including the creche, pool, fitness classes and squash.

“It is so good to be back,” he said.

Kyogle Community Gym co-ordinator Robyn Job said everyone is looking forward to opening this weekend.

“The feedback from the community has been quite positive,” she said.

“I know everyone is just wanting to get back here – and yes, I think the joint will be jumping.

“We will be opening from 6.30am and I know lots of people who love the weights really want to be back in the space.”

On the coast the Surfit Lennox’s David Westaway said everyone I champing at the bit for the June 13 reopening.

“In line with the COVID-19 regulations we can have nearly 30 people comfortably,” he said.

“Our fitness community are very excited and they have been very supportive.

“They love the equipment, and love the fact that our second premises will be open in five weeks and their one memberships will give them centres including a brand-new yoga studio.”

Meanwhile at Lismore PCYC Greg Ironfield said staff and members are very happy about opening on June 15.

“We need to limit the number of people in classes but but members know this and are ready to come back,” he said.

“We open the doors at 8.30am on Monday.

“While karate and Aikido will also be starting along with the Safer Driver cover, sports like boxing are still on hold.”