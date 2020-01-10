Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Offbeat

Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 2:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

More Stories

Show More
challenge gymnast planking viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

        premium_icon $12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

        News A MAJOR upgrade to two sporting fields will bring thousands of tourists to the city every year.

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...

        100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

        premium_icon 100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

        News IT’S “perfect timing” for the Goonellabah theatre group, which is about to...