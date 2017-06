During a search of the house and property they located two stolen firearms, 10kg of cannabis leaf and 76 cannabis plants.

POLICE will address the media later today following a drug bust on the Northern Rivers yesterday.

Lismore Detectives alleged that at 1pm yesterday they executed a search warrant at a Dorroughby address.

During a search of the house and property they located two stolen firearms, 10kg of cannabis leaf and 76 cannabis plants.

The detectives will be speaking to a person of interest in this matter shorty.