Last year's judges of Stars of Casino - Dance For Cancer were Kevin Hogan MP, Brenda Armfield and Chris Gulapits MP.
Entertainment

Guess who is in this year’s Dancing with the Stars?

Susanna Freymark
2nd Mar 2020 4:36 PM
STARS of Casino Dance For Cancer is back.

The event is based on the idea of the popular television dancing show, and the 2020 Stars of Casino will see 10 high profile Casino stars teaming up with 10 local dance teachers to learn a choreographed dance routine.

This year's local stars include: Wendy King from Casino Public School, Dave Ellis from Grahams Quarry, Richmond Valley Council's Hayley Hancock, Clint Carey from Country IT, St Vincent's Hospital's Erica Trustm, Neale Genge from Casino RSM, Byanca Formaggin from St Mary's Primary School, Matt Hannigan from the Cecil Hotel and Judy Leale from Casino DIY Hardware.

The local 'stars' will perform their routine at the charity event on Saturday 20th June 2020 and Sunday 21st June at the Casino Civic Hall. Dance styles include Jazz, Hip Hop, Musical Theatre, Contemporary and more.

• Cancer Council's 'Stars of Casino - Dance For Cancer' on Saturday June 20 and Sunday June 21 at Casino Civic Hall. Due to the popularity of 2018's event, this year is seeing a matinee show introduced for Sunday 21st June.

• You can follow all the action and donate to your favourite local star via the website.

