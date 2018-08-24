Grow up Government, you're supposed to lead

I REMEMBER a year in fourth grade when you'd come to school and your group would be in a huddle. As you approached they would look up at you with a withering look and then go back to their conversation. It was at this point you understood: the sleepover coming up on the weekend wasn't going to include you.

"Your not our friend any more”, the queen bee would say, and you'd spend the rest of the day miserable.

The week ahead would then be spent angling to be let back in. Lots of back classroom negotiation and bribery would go on until you managed a break through and someone else was deemed more annoying. Caste off to a scoop up group at the other end of the playground, it didn't matter that this person had been made to feel just as bad as you had. You were going to be at the sleepover. You were back in the power position.

I understood what was happening to my girls in Year 8 when the same thing happened to them. Only this time, I was able to advise the world would not come to an end.

This behaviour would soon pass and everyone would grow up and start appreciating what each other had to offer.

Shame I can't say the same about the Australian Government. They don't seem to ever grow up. The bullying continues and their immaturity remains an embarrassment to our country. Sadly, the consequence is: no one gets to go to the sleepover.