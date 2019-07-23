Grow new life for river

GIVE A HAND: Come down and help the Wilsons River Landcare group plant new trees at the Simes Bridge, North Lismore site this Sunday.

GIVE A HAND: Come down and help the Wilsons River Landcare group plant new trees at the Simes Bridge, North Lismore site this Sunday. Jackie Munro

THE Wilsons River Landcare Group has taken part in a tree planting day over the weekend as part of a crowdfunding campaign ahead of National Tree Day.

National Tree Day was co-founded in 1996 by Planet Ark and Olivia Newton-John and has grown into Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event.

In preparation for the day, Lismore City Council is supporting the local group with a small grant that is contributing to the site preparation at Simes Bridge on Winterton Parade, North Lismore.

Friends of the Rainforest, Botanic Gardens and Friends of the Koala have all come on board with trees, along with a "generous donation of $1000 from a local Lismore businessman”.

Spokesperson for the Wilsons River Landcare, Kristin den Exter, said $2565 had been raised towards their target of $5000, but they were hoping to reach their goal.

"All the money raised will go to restoring trees to the riverbank in Lismore,” Ms den Exter said.

She said the support received from the community had been "amazing”, especially from those who may not be able to help out on the day, but had donated regardless.

"It's really re-revitalising the river in Lismore, and it's very much a tree revolution,” Ms den Exter said.

She said the group would gather at the Simes Bridge site to start planting trees at 11am, and everyone was welcome to come and help them plant as many trees as they could.

The Celebration of Schools Tree Day will be held tomorrow while National Tree Day is on Sunday.

To make a donation visit chuffed.org/project/trees- for-the-wilsons-river -in-lismore.

National Tree Day is a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to the community.

This year it is hoped one million new native trees and shrubs across the country will be planted and more than 300,000 volunteers will take part.

For more information on the movement, visit www.treeday.planetark.org.