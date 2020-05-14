Groups of 4 set to return to the golf course

GREEN LIGHT: social golfers will be able to return to Northern Rivers courses in groups of four from tomorrow. Photo contributed.

SOCIAL golfers on the Northern Rivers will be able to return to playing in groups of four from tomorrow as restrictions are eased on courses across New South Wales.

Lismore Workers Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger welcomed the news and said they would allow larger groups on to the course.

The club has been operating with a maximum of two players per group during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll allow it, it’s better for social players to have them in groups of four,” Jaeger said.

“People obviously want to be able to chat and enjoy themselves in a bigger group.

“We’ve had online bookings for our weekend competition and they’ll continue to play in smaller groups for a few more weeks, though.

“We’ve enjoyed a rise in memberships, obviously because we’re one of the only sports that’s been operating.

“Our members are great and most people respect the history and tradition of golf.

“That helps them adhere to the current rules and everyone that has signed up recently has gone about it the right way.

“A lot of them are people who would have been playing other sport who are looking for something else to do.”

Golf NSW has urged clubs continue to implement modified playing conditions that reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by contact.

These conditions include, flags sticks to be left in, no rakes in bunkers, no swapping of scorecards and no ball washers on the course.

Lismore has also had specially modified pin devices on its flags to allow a hands free way for golfers to pick up their ball from the hole.

“Sunday has been a popular day for social golf and I think its helped with the mental health side of things with everything else going on,” Jaeger said.

“We’ve been lucky with the weather, its an option for people to come out and have a really good walk around in some sunshine.

“Hopefully it doesn’t get too cold in the months ahead.”