Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Picture: Josh Woning
The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Picture: Josh Woning
News

Moranbah mine blast survivors in a stable condition

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
23rd May 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL MINERS injured in the Grosvenor Mine blast are now in a stable condition.

The four men who were critically injured in an underground explosion are in recovery at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A hospital spokesman the four men were in a stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

The miners, aged in their 40s and 50s, were seriously burnt in the explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah, southwest of Mackay on Wednesday May 6.

Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion on Wednesday May 6. Picture: Youtube
Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion on Wednesday May 6. Picture: Youtube

Read more:

Their injuries were so serious, they had to be flown in separate aircraft to Brisbane with doctors and nurses treating them on board.

 

 

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.
Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

Earlier this week Moranbah miner Turi Wiki, the first of the five miners to be released from hospital, said he and his fellow miners were going through an extremely "traumatic time".

"While I am out of hospital, I know the road to recovery is going to be a long one," he said.

A GoFundMe for the injured workers has raised over $200,000.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

anglo american brisbane gofundme campaign grosvenor mine grosvenor mine explosion moranbah moranbah mine explosion qas. queensland ambulance service royal brisbane and women's hospital turi wiki
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      WAG held over stun gun offence

      WAG held over stun gun offence
      • 23rd May 2020 12:49 PM

      Top Stories

        FLYING HIGH: Ballina now the second-busiest airport in NSW

        premium_icon FLYING HIGH: Ballina now the second-busiest airport in NSW

        News THE airport also currently has more airlines to more destinations on more days of the week than the Gold Coast airport.

        BREAKING: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked

        premium_icon BREAKING: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked

        News The fast tracking of a Tweed project will provide a welcome boost

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        News WATER security, development and the coronavirus – they all made news this week and...

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.