'Traumatic time': Grosvenor Mine blast victim speaks out

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

A MINER injured in this month's Grosvenor Mine explosion has spoken publicly for the first time, revealing his "road to recovery is going to be a long one".

Turi Wiki this evening released a statement which revealed he was recovering with family in Brisbane after being released from hospital.

"Amidst growing concerns and efforts to make contact with me since the revelation of my identity as being one of the casualties of the Grosvenor mining incident, I have taken it upon myself to release a statement," Mr Wiki said.

"I have recently been released from hospital and am now recovering in Brisbane with my family.

"While I am out of hospital, I know the road to recovery is going to be a long one.

"This has been a traumatic time for not only myself and my family, but for all the other victims and their respective families also.

"It is with this in mind that I ask that the appropriate respect be given to our situation.

"I cannot speak to the details of the incident due to the sensitive nature of the situation as well as for the respect that needs to be given to all in light of the circumstances.

"I am looking forward to eventually returning back to Moranbah and reconnecting with the community that has been so supportive during this time.

"A tremendous amount of thanks goes out to the first responders and hospital workers that have been with me and continue to care for me and my work colleagues throughout this ordeal.

"A word of thanks also must be given to those who have reached out in support and concern for my wellbeing.

"I am grateful to be surrounded by my family during this time and please ask for respect and privacy moving forward."

The blast happened at Anglo American's Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah, south-west of Mackay about 3pm on May 6.

Five miners, in their 40s and 50s, were seriously burnt in the explosion.

Their injuries were so serious, they had to be flown in separate aircraft to Brisbane with doctors and nurses treating them on board.