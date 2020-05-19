Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

WATCH: Customer's gross act at Gympie store
News

GROSS ACT: Man licks money at Victory Store

Frances Klein
19th May 2020 12:49 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGUSTING footage has emerged of a customer licking money in a vile exchange with a shopkeeper at Victory Store on Bath Tce.

The gross act was captured on CCTV footage and posted to the store's Facebook page this morning, with reference to the man's displeasure at having to follow new health measures in place at the corner store.

RELATED: 'Stick your finger up your a---!' - shocking abuse at Gympie cafe

The moment a man was caught licking money before paying for his goods at Gympie's Victory Store. Image captured by Victory Store
The moment a man was caught licking money before paying for his goods at Gympie's Victory Store. Image captured by Victory Store

"There literally are no words," the store posted.

"Apparently he was unhappy about having to put his cash in the container.

"The joys of retail."

In the exchange the man can be seen buying items at the counter before vigorously licking what appears to be a cash note and rubbing it on his chest.

He then dumps it in a container on the counter before taking the change and leaving the store.

The Victory Store has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

cctv corner store gross act gympie businesses gympie region victory store
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

        premium_icon Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

        News THE Northern Rivers man will face court again next month over the non-fatal incident.

        Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        premium_icon Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        News MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work for the...

        YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Handwritten letters bring some hope

        premium_icon YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Handwritten letters bring some hope

        News THE somewhat lost art of letter writing is living on in the most supportive and...

        When will Lions Road open again?

        premium_icon When will Lions Road open again?

        News QUEENSLAND is reviewing border closures under pressure from NSW.