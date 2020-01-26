Grit, guts, crashes during road race

FAST AND FURIOUS: Gun riders in the Woodford Series Round 4 are giving it their all. L-R David Boutkan, Allan Hainsworth and Adam Taylor,

SEVERAL cyclists had their skin in the game in a very literal sense after a crash during the final sprint of a road race early on Sunday morning.

In the final moments of round four of the 2019/2020 Byron Bay Cycle Club Summer Race Series on their Woodford Lane circuit, a collision between several riders could be heard 500m away.

One cyclist had what appeared to be a broken nose, lacerations to the face and body and two others suffered shoulder and thigh grazes.

Course officials immediately swung into action to ensure the road was safe and the injured athletes received attention.

Meanwhile, once they saw their colleagues were being attended to, those riders able to climb back on their bikes, showed their grit by finishing the race.

The graded scratch race saw riders in B to D grades from several cycling clubs, including Byron Bay, Ballina and Murwillumbah, participate.

Earlier in the race, the action was fast and furious along an undulating 4km hot-dog road race, which saw riders power along one side the road, then turn and cycle back along the other side.

Stand out riders included B-grade cyclist Murray Wilkinson from Balllina, who charged through the bunch as though his wheels were on fire .

RESULTS

B-Grade

● 1st Murray Wilkinson, BBCC

● 2nd Allan Hainsworth

● 3rd Adam Taylor BBCC

C-Grade

● 1st Scott Howell MCC

● 2nd Michael Pattinson

● 3rd Matt Bone BBCC

D-Grade

● 1st Richard Tanaka MCC

● 2nd Glen Hannan BBCC.

● 3rd Adam Taylor BBCC.