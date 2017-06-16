Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

It's 1995, and a rock band from Lismore named Grinspoon won triple J's Unearthed national band comp in its inaugural year with the track Sickfest.

For the next two months the song was the station's number one request.

The band was named after an Associate Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Dr Lester Grinspoon, who supported the medicinal use of marijuana.

Fast forward to 1997: Signed to Universal Music's Grudge imprint, Grinspoon released their debut album Guide To Better Living.

Lismore rock band Grinspoon is back touring in 2017.

The release reached double-platinum accreditation on the back of five singles: Pedestrian, DCx3, Repeat, Just Ace and Don't Go Away.

The album spent 36 weeks in the ARIA Top 50.

The album stands now as a similar coming of age as The Angels' Face to Face, Cold Chisel's East and Midnight Oils' 10, 9, 8... were at the time.

Since then, the band has achieved certified sales of well over half a million, seven albums (all very familiar with the Top Ten), ARIA Awards, 13 ARIA nominations, more than 1,000 gigs, seven appearances at the Big Day Out as well as slots at Homebake, Falls Festival, Splendour In The Grass, an NRL Grand Final and a Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in Melbourne.

Two decades later, the band emerged from hiatus to celebrate their debut album with the Guide To Better Living tour, playing the album cover to cover from June to September, alongside a selection of later favourites.

Multi-format release

To correspond with the tour, an accompanying expanded, multi-format reissue of the album will be released next week, on Friday, June 23.

Grinspoon have curated a 20th Anniversary Edition of Guide To Better Living, expanding the original 16-track album to a mammoth 49 track feast of rarities, live tracks and unreleased recordings.

The album also appears on vinyl for the very first time in the form of a limited edition red vinyl pressing, coupling the original album with a second disc Live At CBGB's - an incendiary 10-track live recording of the band taken from the fabled CBGB's venue in New York.

The recording was found in a scour of the vaults late in 2016.

The physical 2CD edition is packaged in a deluxe slipcase, alongside a 36 page book featuring unseen images, scans of memorabilia, full lyrics and essays from each of the band members.

The original 16 track album is augmented with Live recordings, rare B-Sides and an unreleased track Green Grass Meadow, recorded at the time of Guide To Better Living, unheard until now.

The set is finished off with a previously unreleased 13 track performance from the Falls Festival of 1997.

Frontman Phil Jamieson is happy with the final result.

"To this day, making Guide To Better Living was just the most outrageously exciting experience and to see it be successful was truly humbling," he said.

Bangalow resident Drummer Pat Davern said recording the album was one of the strangest and most exciting times of his life.

"Things were different after the album came out. Our lives were changed forever because of it."