Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

ROCK band Grinspoon remain happy to help with the fundraising effort to support locals affected by the March 31 weather event.

Asked if the band had decided to support the Northern Rivers residents affected by ex-Cyclone Debbie and the floods registered in the area, frontman Phil Jamieson said the band was open to participating as much as possible.

"We are more than happy to help," he said.

"We've been approached, and we'd obviously love to help.

"All enquiries need to go through Greg Donovan our manager, and we are going to do our best to try to work it out.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon, so we owe that community a lot."

Speaking from his home in Port Macquarie, Jamieson remembered the formation of the band in Lismore.

"I am from Wauchope and move to Lismore in 1995 to go to study Music Composition at SCU," he said.

"Living in Wauchope I met Khristian (Hopes), the drummer, and we were playing in a band called Crab Apple.

"Crab Apple moved to Lismore but soon after the guitarist and bass player left the band.

"Pat (Davern) and Joe (Hansen) were both playing in Khristian's dad's band. Khristian's dad, Steve Hopes, was a legendary drummer and lecturer at SCU at the time."

In April 1995 Triple J announced the first ever Unearthted competition, which they won in June, allowing them to receive airtime in radio.

"That allowed us to tour. I dropped out of Uni after one semester there," he said.

"We packed up the van, toured for 18 months solidly and recorded a couple of EPs. After that Guide to Better Living was recorded in February 1997 in Federal."