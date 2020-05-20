Grim find in dead Twilight actor’s home

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was known to use "cocaine and meth," as a "white powder" was found at the death scene, police claim.

Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 28, were "deceased for some time" when their roommate found them "beyond help" in the bedroom of their Las Vegas condo on May 13, a police report exclusively obtained by The Sun revealed.

According to the police report, there was a "plate with an unknown white powder substance as well as a straw and a plastic card that was sitting on the dresser."

The report continued that there was "no obvious signs of trauma to either subject" and that the bedroom was "not disturbed."

According the report, both subjects were "known to do harder drugs," such as "cocaine and meth," their roommate and Boyce's mother told police.

The Public Information Officer for the Las Vegas Police Department told The Sun that there is no criminal investigation.

The Coroner's Office will determine cause and manner of death.

Boyce was known for his role in the first of the Twilight movies in 2008. He played Tyler Crowley, who has a crush on Kristen Stewart's character, Bella Swan.

He was the student who almost hit Bella Swan with his car in the school carpark before Edward Cullen heroically came in to save her.

Boyce played Tyler Crowley in the Twilight franchise.

E! News was the first to report on the tragic deaths.

A source told the website: "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house.

"He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them."

It is thought he moved to Las Vegas to be close to his family and in recent weeks had been "really focused and handling a lot of business."

He continued to commute to LA for work and to see his young daughter, 10-year-old Alaya.

Boyce celebrated turning 30 in December and in an Instagram caption at the time wrote: "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old.

"Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. "What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self!

"Let's make the rest of these years your best!"

It is thought he and Adepoju had been dating for a year before their deaths.

Her family has now set up a GoFundMe in which she was described as being a "loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend."

The post continued, "Natalie had so much life to live (and) we are saddened that her life was cut short.

"Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly."

