Greg Norman shows off insane rig

GREG Norman hasn't been on the professional tour for a long time, but he's arguably never been in better shape.

The 64-year-old has never been afraid to strip down and show off his physique with the Aussie golfing icon sending social media into a tailspin with a risque Instagram post before he bared all for ESPN's Body Magazine in 2018.

Now the former world number one has revealed his intentions to live beyond 100 years of age in a wide-ranging interview with Men's Health.

"I've been very open about the fact that I want to be the longest-living Norman," he told Men's Health.

"And the Normans have got some really good genes. On my mother's side, it's 90s and 100s. My dad (Mervyn) is 93 this year. And I'd like to hit 108, 110."

Greg Norman in Men's Health December edition Pic credit: The Riker Brothers for Men’s Health.

The man known as "The Great White Shark" admits he's now pain-free and his "body has been cleansed" from the wear and tear of his golfing career.

Being at the top of the golf pile for so long didn't come without a cost as Norman endured multiple surgeries on his knees, hip, back and shoulders.

Now he only picks up the clubs on the odd occasion, instead travelling the world and designing some of the best golf courses on the planet.

"I'm not interested in slamming balls anymore," he said.

"I've hit more than five million golf balls in my life. Last year I played six times. This year, I think I've played maybe eight times. Look, if I do once a month that's a big year for me."

Of course that doesn't mean he misses it and, in particular, one certain aspect of the game.

"I don't care what level of golf you play at … I think a pure golf shot is as good as having an orgasm," he said. "I'm deadly serious. There's an absolute rush.

"The rotation of your body, the timing, the feel, the sound, the end result, the visual side of the ball taking off from the club face. I can keep going. It's just such a sensual feeling."

Norman's profile has only risen in the years since he walked away from the game professionally. He and third wife Kirsten Kutner were invited to the White House in September for a State Dinner alongside President Donald Trump.

His work travelling the globe and designing golf courses has helped him remain active long after he walked away from the tee box.

For two years in the 1990s, Norman ruled the world as the number one player on the planet. He held the top ranking for 96 weeks, the third longest streak.

Ahead of him is Tiger Woods who held the top ranking on two separate occasions for over 200 weeks. They may well be the top two in the record books, but the duo have no relationship … despite Norman's efforts.

"When Tiger won the Masters this year, I wrote him a handwritten note and drove down my road, maybe a quarter of a mile, and hand-delivered it to his guard at his gate," Norman said.

"I said, 'Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I've got a note for Tiger - can you please hand-deliver it to him?' Well, I never heard a word back from the guy."