Greg Inglis’ shock rugby league comeback

More than a year after he quit the NRL, former South Sydney superstar Greg Inglis is set to come out of retirement.

Former NRL superstar Greg Inglis will make a shock return to rugby league when he signs a one-year contract with English Super League club Warrington.

Inglis, 33, is expected to be formally announced as a Wolves player on Wednesday morning.

The deal to play next year will start one of the most amazing comebacks in rugby league history.

Inglis will join fellow former NRL stars Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams in the competition, and UK officials believe his presence will give Super League a global injection of interest and exposure.

Inglis is South Sydney's pathways manager but his employment contract allows him to leave without giving notice.

Inglis has remained part of the furniture at South Sydney. Photo: Brett Costello

Inglis, who The Daily Telegraph has been told is with family and friends on the NSW north coast, retired from the NRL in April last year after losing his hunger for the game. He was medically fit to continue.

The signing will be a wonderful coup for Warrington and former St George Illawarra coach Steve Price.

Friends say Inglis has missed rugby league and been considering some form of a return for several months.

Playing in England will allow Inglis to avoid the heavy media scrutiny he played under in the NRL.

Inglis recently made Brent Richardson, the son of former South Sydney head of football Shane, his new manager. Shane Richardson has considerable contacts and influence in the UK.

Even coming out of retirement, GI can have an impact at Warrington. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Warrington are fourth on the Super League table, having won four of seven games this season before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. No date has been set for its return.

Inglis will add power and experience when he arrives at Halliwell Jones Stadium, where he will play alongside former NRL stars Blake Austin and Gareth Widdop.

On the day he retired, Inglis said: "I just think it's time and I think it's the right decision for myself. I've come to terms with it.

"There has been a lot of speculation but as of today it's official. There are no regrets.

"It's not due to mental health or injuries, I just think it's the right time for me. I've been contemplating it for a while.

"That's me calling time on my career. No one else has called it.

"I'm happy with my decision. I get to work with the club and stay around Redfern and work with the boys and the community. My journey's only just starting now."

How good to see GI back on the footy field. Photo: Gregg Porteous

Inglis played 117 games for Melbourne before another 146 matches for South Sydney.

He was involved in 10 State of Origin series wins for Queensland and played 18 Tests for Australia, securing his place as a champion of his generation.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett said when Inglis retired: "He has achieved so much during his playing career and I'm sure his name will be mentioned alongside the greats of the game in our history."

Inglis's contract last year was included in South Sydney's salary cap.

