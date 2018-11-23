Greens candidate is 'out of touch'

AN extreme comment from the Greens Candidate for Page last week who said "Cattle don't belong on this land and the cost of supporting them through the drought is extreme". He then put up a link to an article that promoted substituting beef and lamb consumption with kangaroos.

More than 6000 local jobs are associated with the cattle industry. 1200 jobs at the Casino Meatworks and 850 jobs at Norco, as well as all the producers. This type of comment by the Greens Candidate shows how out of touch they are with mainstream views in our community.

There are about 75,000 suicide attempts every year in Australia, and on average, eight people will die by suicide each day.

Our local Primary Health Network identified a gap in the suicide prevention services that are provided for those leaving hospital after a suicide attempt.

Last week I launched The Way Back Support Service that closes this gap.

The $1 million program is part of the Federal Government's National Suicide Prevention Trial.

It was great to mark the half-way point in the Pacific Highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina recently.

More than 50 per cent of the $4.95 billion upgrade has now been completed, which has already reduced fatalities.