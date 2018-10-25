Greatest Showman lights up the stars

MOVIE TIME: Bring your blankets and snuggle under the stars with loved ones.

NEWCASTLE Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is returning to light up the night in Lismore.

The evening will start at 5.30pm with great live music, kids' activities including a circus workshop and football activities, and once the sun goes down the screen will light up for The Greatest Showman, rated PG.

Entry is free for everyone and people are encouraged to bring along their picnic rugs and picnics, or purchase food and non-alcoholic drinks at the event as they soak up the magical atmosphere of watching a popular family film in the great outdoors.

The event will be held at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday, November 3.

More information can be found at the website www.newcastlepermanent. com.au/cinema or www.facebook.com/ newcastlepermanent.