Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’
AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.
Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.
Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.
Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.
How to catch a Australian 😜 #ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/aUZQMRwilA— 🎀кєℓℓιє🎀 I SEE DUMB PEOPLE 🇦🇺 (@kelliekelly23) March 4, 2020
I hope U mongrels that bought all the toilet paper are happy now! I gotta wipe my arse with sandpaper! 4 rolls to last a family of 6! #toiletpapercrisis #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/dMz3hFpuO2— Dazman the Aussie (@oledazman) March 4, 2020
I regret nothing! NOTHING! #ToiletPaperCrisis #ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/lcFXb2UMFm— Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) March 4, 2020
Haha while you losers have been out savaging the toilet paper aisles, I’ve been stocking up on the alternative.— Baz McAlister (@bazmcalister) March 3, 2020
If it was good enough for the British Government to put in primary school toilets in the 1970s, it’s good enough for me now. pic.twitter.com/64G04THZqU
YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu— The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020
There's a Seinfeld gif for every situation "I don't have a square to spare, I can't spare a sqaure" #ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/XCzGQWZ12V— Andrew Condon (@_condo) March 4, 2020
You gotta love someone who’s ahead of the game... #ToiletPaperEmergency pic.twitter.com/UWEYNujG5z— Snert Underpant (@SnertUnderpant) March 4, 2020
Don’t panic folks, as usual, Simpsons had predicted #toiletpapergate would happen and provided us with the solution! 🧻 You can all carry on with your lives now! 😏😂 #panicbuying #ToiletPaperApocalypse #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/5iySY6q7Rt— Arabella ✨ (@ArabellaZucche1) March 4, 2020