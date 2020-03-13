‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

SOUTHERN Cross University has postponed its upcoming Lismore and Sydney graduations.

SCU coronavirus Task Force president, Allan Morris, submitted a letter to the university's staff today Friday confirming the news.

"Given the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, it is with great regret that we have decided to postpone the forthcoming Lismore and Sydney graduation ceremonies scheduled for Friday March 27 and Saturday May 2, respectively," the letter said.

The ceremonies will be rescheduled to a later date which we will advise as soon as the elevated risks associated with COVID-19 outbreak have subsided.

"Please note that this will not delay the conferral of degrees for official purposes," Mr Morris said in the message.

"We have not taken this decision lightly as we recognise the inconvenience it will inevitably cause - in particular for those people who have already made travel arrangements.

"However, promoting the health and safety of the university and wider community must remain our top priority, and we are resolutely committed to implementing this principle across the university's operations."

Earlier this week, SCU closed down its Lismore and Gold Coast campuses after an overseas-based staff tested positive.

Forty-seven people have been placed in self-isolation and are waiting for test results.