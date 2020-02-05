Great opportunity for our bowls clubs

A GREAT opportunity exists for bowls clubs everywhere to get into a national competition with handsome rewards.

It is the Bowls Premier League Cup, an adjunct to the highly popular televised Bowls Premier League.

Apart from team nominations, Bowls Australia is seeking expressions of interest from clubs to be a host venue for rounds of the 2020 competition. Any affiliated bowling club in Australia is entitled to apply to be a venue through an online-form that has to be submitted by February 14.

The BPL Cup competition will start earlier this year to better align with warmer weather and bowling seasons in the southern part of the country and there will be earlier dates for preliminary rounds. State finals also will undergo minor changes.

Last year's third instalment of the BPL Cup had 84 venues, 690 team entries and more than 2400 bowlers participated across the country.

Previous winners are: 2017, Merrylands (NSW); 2018, Narrabri (NSW); 2019, South Perth (WA).

Governance course

"LEAD your club to new heights'. That's Bowls NSW's approach to its call for club/zone board members, volunteers and paid administrators to undertake a government-provided sports governance course.

Bowls NSW says it recognises the importance of good governance to ensure effective decision-making and to demonstrate transparency, accountability and responsibility.

The course, called WISE (Working in Sport Essentials), aims to give participants a broad understanding of governance in sport, using sporting examples.

Bowls NSW says the WISE course to be held on February 24 provides the framework and skill for participants to lead their club into the future.

MY VIEW . . . on club boards

ANY course that equips club board members to better handle the business they are responsible for is worthwhile.

The WISE program initiated by Bowls Australia hopefully should prove to be of use to boards that often need all the help they can get.

We've seen a trend in recent years of bowls club boards forgetting the reason they existed in the first place, changing the purpose of the club to a combination of sports and the once all-bowler board becomes a mix of people who wouldn't know a bowl if they fell over it barefooted.

The new board sees bowls greens as highly expensive and has no thought or willingness to foster a game that eats into the balance sheet.

That's probably good business but it is fatal for the game and often does nothing to improve the club's financial standing.

The best that bowlers can hope for with Bowls Australia's training course is that it will stop club boards turning a blind eye to a game that has lasted for centuries.

Beer fundraiser

THE Bowls Disaster Relief Fund has reached $25,000 since the start of January, aided by some unusual projects.

The inner-city Melbourne club Thornbury raised $4500 in a few hours selling the contents of two donated kegs of beer to 190 people.

Accepting the proceeds, Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said it was amazing to see the ongoing efforts of clubs like Thornbury to help those in need.

The disaster fund receives 100 per cent of money raised.

Pennants comp

WITH the NRDBA pennant season starting in March, down in Victoria the pennant season winds up in March. Divided into metropolitan and regional divisions, it starts with the metropolitan pennant in October and runs for 18 weeks.

Each week 160 metropolitan clubs with close to 13,000 bowlers play in various grades around Melbourne.

The Regional pennant is administered by Bowls Victoria's Regions and Divisions with the season running between August and March each year in mid-week and weekend play.

The Premier Division is the comps' pinnacle with its winner and the Division One winner progressing to the Champion of State pennant at Moama club in May each year.

Be aware of rule

PLAYERS who stray into a head when they shouldn't be there are the main bugbear of our game.

The rule concerning possession of the rink makes it clear that as soon as a bowl comes to rest, the rink transfers to the opposition, after allowing time for marking a toucher.

Yet how many times do you see a third wandering in a head on the assumption it is his right to advise the skip of the position of the bowl the skip has just delivered?

It would stop a lot of on-green disputes if every bowler was aware of this rule.

Correct angles

I ONCE asked a blind bowler how he could be so accurate when he couldn't see the jack. "Sighted bowlers don't realise the importance of your feet on the mat," he said.

"When I know my feet are placed correctly, I know I have the right grass."

Recently, I read a coach's view on this: "The easiest way to get the right grass is to place both feet parallel to one another facing the aiming line.

"Another is to have the step-out foot face the aiming line with the back foot turned to the side. The position of the feet on the mat should be consistent once the correct angle has been achieved."