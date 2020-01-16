Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, have been missing since January 9.
Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, have been missing since January 9.
News

‘Grave concerns’ for missing father and son

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

AN ELDERLY father and his son have been reported missing while driving from Victoria to Townsville.

Townsville men Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, left Victoria after visiting family on January 9.

They have not had contact with family since.

Police said they hold "grave concerns" for their welfare as Ron suffers from a serious medical condition.

The pair are believed to be travelling in a white 2004 Toyota Camry bearing Queensland registration plates 095 HMS.

Ron is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall, of a skinny build, bald with blue eyes. He appears frail and walks with the assistance of a walking frame.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and brown corduroy pants.

Robert is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall and of a solid build.

He has receding brown hair with a bushy moustache.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ron and Robert are asked to contact police immediately.

missing persons townsville victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        premium_icon Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        News SEE the boutique hotel on market in February with a multimillion-dollar price tag

        Fire fundraiser suddenly removed online after hitting $14k

        Fire fundraiser suddenly removed online after hitting $14k

        News Ewingar Rising has had to start again on a new platform and the community urges...

        Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        premium_icon Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        News BUSHFIRE victims are being warned to check licences and credentials of...

        Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        premium_icon Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        News REJOICE! There is potential for storms every day this week