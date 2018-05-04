Grass is greener on moral high ground

LAST week, the paper featured a group of romantic writers who've been meeting for years in each others' homes and the wife of a National Party MP's lunch at the Lismore Workers Club.

This week we are talking ganja.

I can't imagine a region in which the paper's editor would be tasked with representing a more diverse cross-section of society.

It was with a smile I read the Mardigrass website which states: "Everyone is encouraged to roll a joint, so that when the Kombi Konvoy has passed... we can light up simultaneously and please blow as much smoke as possible for the cameras. Vivre la Fume!”

These guys have got quite some swagger. But they are considerate too. This year the decision has been taken, they won't blow smoke in the cops' faces too.

As Micheal Balderstone points out in his message in this week's Echo:"We've decided to even bypass going to the cop shop in this year's rally on Sunday, thinking they are victims now more than ever of the politicians war on weed”.

The main game for the festival this year is to get medicinal cannabis legalised. There's a need to walk a higher moral ground.

After all, that is where the grass is greener.