Grant funding for new play area

GRANT FUNDING: Kevin Hogan visited Clunes Public School to congratulate the student leaders for 2020. Photo: Kevin Hogan

CLUNES Public School need a new sheltered play area with wheelchair access.

I announced a grant recently which will make this happen.

It will also have soft fall rubber on the ground and low level climbing and play equipment.

It was an extra treat to be at the school’s first assembly of the year and to congratulate the student leaders and welcome the kindergarten students.

Australians suffering from lung cancer have new treatment options, with new and extended PBS listings.

Imfinzi (durvalumab) is being listed for the first time for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer for patients who have not progressed after chemoradiation.

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) listing is being extended to be used in combination with a platinum-based chemotherapy and etoposide for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate with umeclidinium and vilanterol) is being extended for the treatment of COPD, to broaden subsidised access to this medicine on the PBS.

Disaster assistance has been made available to help people and businesses heavily impacted by recent storms and flooding.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

If you are uninsured and have low income, for information on personal hardship and distress assistance, please contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au