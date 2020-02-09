Grant funding and farewells

FUNDING: From left Kevin Hogan, Darren Coyne and Mark Bailey after $20,000 was allocated to regenerate the South Lismore duck pond. Photo: Contributed

The South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare group came to me looking for help to continue regenerating the site.

Last week I announced $20,000 for the removal of exotic weeds and pests to replant natives near the southern end.

This will see further improvement in water quality, and enhance fish habitat.

A great project in our local community.

Great to be at the Gingerbread Childcare Centre Lismore to announce $13,500 to install shade sails and soft fall for the outdoor play area and to install new flooring and window coverings.

This will create a safe and caring environment for many children and families.

This is a wonderful community preschool.

Last week I attended the funeral of Digby Moran one of the most celebrated artists on the Northern Rivers.

Digby was a local legend and he inspired many across our local community.

RIP Digby