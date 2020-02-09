Grant funding and farewells
The South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare group came to me looking for help to continue regenerating the site.
Last week I announced $20,000 for the removal of exotic weeds and pests to replant natives near the southern end.
This will see further improvement in water quality, and enhance fish habitat.
A great project in our local community.
- Great to be at the Gingerbread Childcare Centre Lismore to announce $13,500 to install shade sails and soft fall for the outdoor play area and to install new flooring and window coverings.
This will create a safe and caring environment for many children and families.
This is a wonderful community preschool.
- Last week I attended the funeral of Digby Moran one of the most celebrated artists on the Northern Rivers.
Digby was a local legend and he inspired many across our local community.
RIP Digby