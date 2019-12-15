Grant for $200k upgrade to tennis club

Richmond MP Page Kevin Hogan joined with Lismore Tennis Club members to celebrate the opening of the centres upgrade

IT WAS great to join the Lismore Tennis Club for their Christmas Party, and to officially open the Centres upgrade yesterday.

The club came to me looking to update the 12 court facility which was in poor condition. I was able to secure a Community Sport Infrastructure grant for $200,000.

The upgrades include repairing and resurfacing the courts, new perimeter fencing and electrical work.

Important to keep improving infrastructure in our community.

As our community continues to face challenges with both the drought and fires, I want to ensure everyone is aware of the assistance that is available to you.

Farmers and small businesses that have been hit by the bushfires can now access recovery grants of up to $15,000. To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers and small businesses should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

The Disaster Recovery Payment provides $1000 for adults and $400 for children. The payment will help people whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed. Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66.

Members of our community, who have lost their income as a direct result of the bushfires, may be eligible for income support via the Disaster Recovery Allowance. Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

The Farm Household Allowance (FHA), is there to help our farmers through periods of hardship, providing 4 years of income assistance. Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked by calling 180 22 66 or online at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster

Emergency fodder is available for those landholders impacted by bushfires, please call the Agricultural & Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647.

For those that require assistance I encourage you to apply.