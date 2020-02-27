Menu
A St George woman has been given a suspended sentence for drug possession, so she can be present for the birth of her first grandchild.
News

Grandma-to-be found guilty of methamphetamine possession

Jorja McDonnell
27th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
A ST George woman who was found in possession of methylamphetamine and a syringe was delivered a suspended sentence of six months jail when she appeared in St George Magistrates Court.

Maria Joanne Turnbull, of St George, pleaded guilty on February 18 to one charge of failing to properly dispose of needle and syringe and one of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police Prosecutor Sgt Heather Whiting told the court police, after a search on January 28, found Turnbull with four grams of methylamphetamine and a needle and syringe in her possession.

The Court was provided with Turnbull's criminal and traffic history for consideration.

In arguing for a suspended sentence, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin told the court Turnbull intended to travel to Mt Isa to be with her daughter who is about to give birth to Turnbull's first grandchild.

"There is a Community Correction Service in Mt Isa which would mean she would be able to see them on a regular and ongoing basis and they could help direct her," he said.

"There she will be able to start taking small steps to a brighter future. Living with her daughter would give her a more stable environment."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said the reality was that Turnbull had been committing like offences for many years.

"The real issue with you (Turnbull) is substance abuse. You have a criminal history that commenced many years ago in 1999.

"You have constantly been before the courts for property and drug offences."

Turnbull was convicted and sentenced to 6 months jail for possession of a dangerous drug and 4 months' jail for failing to properly dispose of a syringe and needle. She was immediately paroled and will serve the terms concurrently

The Magistrate warned Turnbull that if she breached her parole she would end up in jail.

drugs methamphetamine st george magistrates court

