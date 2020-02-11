Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

Susan Gail Hillier, 47, was busted attempting to smuggle a balloon of drugs into jail to her partner.

A GRANDFATHER is behind bars again after he was found guilty of having his partner smuggle drugs into jail inside her bra.

Mark Andrew Stewart, 41, was serving time at Maryborough Correctional Centre when he asked his partner to collect a package from Caboolture and deliver it to him.

Maroochydore District Court heard Susan Gail Hillier, 47, brought 60 Subutex pills into the centre stuffed inside a balloon in her bra, before trying to smuggle them to Stewart.

"She intended to place them in her mouth and to give it to him by kissing him, and again she stated she did not know the contents of the package but believed it to be cannabis," crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac said.

Stewart told police another inmate had approached him two months prior to the incident requesting he organised the collection and smuggling of the package.

"He was to gain $1000 cash for successful delivery of the package," Mr Drinovac said.

"However he also told police he thought he would have his head kicked in if he did not deliver the drugs to the other prisoner."

At Maroochydore District Court on Monday, Stewart pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs within a correctional facility.

"(The offending) in itself is very serious involving the introduction of drugs into prison," Mr Drinovac said.

"It has the potential to cause disorder in the prison system."

Defence barrister Clem van der Weegan said Stewart suffered trauma in his childhood with which he was only now dealing.

He submitted that probation was an appropriate sentence as Stewart required counselling.

"I can't see the utility of returning him to jail in the circumstances," Mr van der Weegan said.

The court heard Stewart had a "lengthy" criminal history.

Judge Glen Cash said it was rare people were sent to jail because it was of benefit to them.

"It's to reflect the need for denunciation or deterrence or some other consideration," he said.

On Monday, Stewart was sentenced to 18 months in prison, to serve six.

He will eligible for parole on August 9.

In May last year, Hillier was sentenced on a "different basis" due to her role in the delivery of the drugs.

She received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for her involvement in the matter.