Grand Theft Auto: Youth crime crisis amid pandemic

JUVENILE offenders have allegedly created Grand Theft Auto twice in two days on the Sunshine Coast while the region and its stretched enforcement battles on in the war against COVID-19.

The latest incident allegedly involved a 14-year-old boy accused of stealing a 4WD and trailer before leading six police cars on a high-speed chase through Maroochydore on Saturday night.

Police allege the driver crashed into a parked car then drove "dangerously" through the suburban streets dragging the trailer behind.

Two tyre deflation devices were used, the second successfully.

About 6.35pm, the driver lost control on Horton Pde and the car jackknifed and crashed into a gutter.

The driver was taken into custody where he was further alleged to have hit an officer causing minor face swelling.

During a search of the boy, police also allegedly found a quantity of drugs and a knife.

He has been charged with nine offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, driver failing to immediately stop at an incident, evasion, possession of a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and trespass.

A similar offence allegedly involving two boys from Bli Bli and Woodridge unfolded on Friday afternoon causing panic from Mooloolah Valley to Dicky Beach.

Former Child Protection Officer and current Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie said despite police resources being "doubly stretched" on the coronavirus front lines, it hadn't stopped young offenders committing crimes.

Liberal MP for Ninderry and former Child Sex Offender Detective Dan Purdie. Photo Lachie Millard

"We had a juvenile crime epidemic before this and police were under-resourced, now with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is diverting police away from their core business, it hasn't stopped juveniles running amock," Mr Purdie said.

"They're out patrolling our beaches and policing social distancing, but that hasn't stopped the fact that we have recidivist offenders breaching bail. The rest of the world and the rest of the burden on police hasn't just paused, they're doing their core business but these guys are off the chain and officers are screaming out for help."

Mr Purdie said it took officers hours of manpower to deal with juvenile cases like these two.

"Domestic violence is another thing I have been putting a lot of work into, that's another system that's broken and that's going to rear its head during COVID-19, it already is."