Full list of Grammy nominees

Music's night of nights is nearly here with the world's biggest superstars set to take centre stage at the 61st annual Grammys.
Streaming live on Foxtel, the red carpet will be rolled out at the Staples Center in LA on Sunday local time (Monday 7.30am AEDT) for the most coveted awards ceremony in the music industry.
Set to be hosted by Alicia Keys, the leading nominees in 2019 are in the hip-hop category, with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino and Cardi B scoring several nods.
There were also a few surprises among the list, with folk singer Brandi Carlile scoring a whopping six nominations.
The smash hit Shallow from A Star Is Born is up for a number of awards including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
It marks Bradley Cooper's first time being nominated for a Grammy, while Lady Gaga has been nominated 24 times and has won six.
Multi Grammy award winner Taylor Swift was shockingly snubbed for the most part, only nabbing one nom for Best Pop Vocal Album. She's up against pop powerhouse Ariana Grande, who surprisingly has never won a Grammy.
Album of the Year is the most prestigious award of the night, with Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R, Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves and the masterminds behind the Black Panther soundtrack (including Kendrick Lamar) all battling it out for the top gong.
Red carpet coverage will begin at 7.30am AEDT on E!. The ceremony will stream live on Fox8 at midday.
These are all the nominations, updated live as winners are announced:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album
RECORD OF THE YEAR
I Like It, Cardi B
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
This Is America, Childish Gambino
God's Plan, Drake
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
SONG OF THE YEAR
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Boo'd Up, Ella Mai
God's Plan, Drake
In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
This Is America, Childish Gambino
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Colors, Beck
Havana, Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande
Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga
Better Now, Post Malone
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys
S Wonderful, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You, Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Say Something, Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell
Made an America, The Fever 333
Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable, Halestorm
BEST ROCK SONG
Black Smoke Rising, Greta Van Fleet
Jumpsuit, Twenty One Pilots
Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon
Masseduction, St. Vincent
Rats, Ghost
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Björk
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Long As I Live, Toni Braxton
Summer, The Carters
Y O Y, Lalah Hathaway
Best Part, H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
First Began, PJ Morton
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Be Careful, Cardi B
Nice for What, Drake
King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
Bubblin, Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
BEST RAP SONG
God's Plan, Drake
King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
Lucky You, Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
Win, Jay Rock
BEST RAP ALBUM
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Wouldn't It Be Great?, Loretta Lynn
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Maren Morris
Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves
Millionaire, Chris Stapleton
Parallel Line, Keith Urban
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
