Trainer wants Written By to be the hunter

Written By runs second to Bons Away in the WJ Adams Stakes at Caulfield. Picture: Getty Images

GRAHAME Begg has two compelling reasons for running Written By in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning at Flemington on Saturday - Jedastar and Nature Strip.

Begg said the presence of flying two-year-old filly Jedastar had played a key role in his ­decision as she would lead in the 1000m scamper.

And he was reluctant for Written By to take on Nature Strip in the 1100m Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield on Saturday week, having watched the gelding's demolition job in the Rubiton Stakes over the same course and distance last weekend.

"It's been on my mind for some time, but the more I thought about it the more it made sense to run (in the Lightning)," Begg said.

The trainer said Written By had been forced to lead in his past two starts, where he finished fourth and second respectively, and he wanted the colt to be the stalker on Saturday.

"You'd think Jedastar with 44 kilos would lead for sure, so this time we won't lead and (will) have something to chase, which will be a big help," he said.

Begg wasn't concerned by Written By's first-up second to Bons Away in the WJ Adams Stakes (Listed, 1000m) at Caulfield.

"He's a good horse and had the last crack at us," he said.

Begg hasn't ruled out backing up Written By in the ­Oakleigh Plate.

"My concern is he's a three-year-old high up in the ratings and he'll be close on the weights to older horses,'' he said.

"On Saturday he'll be better suited by the weight-for-age conditions.''