RUNNING ON TIME: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin delivers 50 North Coast train and coach timetables to Lismore Environment Centre volunteer Doug Pinch, of Nimbin FM radio, and chairperson Naomi Shine.
Government penny pinching on train transport

by Janelle Saffin
20th Nov 2019 8:00 AM

TIMES must be tough if Trainlink can only supply two hard copy North Coast train and coach timetables to the Lismore Environment Centre, whose team of volunteers operate what is commonly called the Lismore transit centre building.

Trainlink had promised they would freight 200 printed brochures from Sydney to Casino for pick-up only to later inform longtime volunteer Doug Pinch that they could only mail out two brochures at a time.

This penny pinching disenfranchises many travellers - local residents and visitors - who prefer the handy brochures and who cannot book online because they may not have access to the internet or a smart phone.

As a stop-gap measure I have printed 50 copies for Doug, and I have asked the NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance to remedy the situation, copying NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello.

In my inaugural speech, I wished Mr Dominello well but suggested that his title should be "Minister for Public Service” because, like my constituents, I want real service, not a commercial engagement with my public services.

Lismore Environment Centre chairperson Naomi Shine said as part of its commitment to encourage the use of public transport, volunteers provide a full range of transit centre support activities Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm.

Some of their activities include supplying:

  • Support to a wide range of local environment groups.
  • A wide range of local and regional bus and train timetables, booking bus and train tickets for local, Sydney, interstate and foreign travellers.
  • Supplying travellers with refreshments as well as second-hand books and DVDs, clean towels for the showers, and clean changes of clothing.
  • Supplying travellers with a wide range of general visitor information about Lismore and surrounding towns and villages.

Importantly, Lismore Environment Centre volunteers act as a frontline help and referral service for local and visiting homeless and people in need.

