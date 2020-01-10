Menu
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Picture: HBO
TV

GoT star reveals character’s true motives

by Jack Pusey
10th Jan 2020 8:18 AM

Daenerys Targaryen left Game of Thrones fans reeling when she ignored the surrender at King's Landing and burned the city to the ground.

The silver-haired leader followed in her father's footsteps - nicknamed The Mad King - by torching civilians in the streets from atop her dragon, even after soldiers rang the bells to indicate their resistance was over, The Sun reports.

With her face twisted in rage, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) ordered that her troops continue their onslaught, leaving the likes of Jon Snow and Arya Stark watching on in horror from the ground.

Many fans assumed Daenerys was acting out of revenge, sticking it to Cersei after she executed her translator and best friend Missandei.

Daenerys left the capital in ruins. Picture: HBO
However, in a video interview with HBO alongside Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson, Clarke insisted her reaction wasn't about bloodlust at all.

"It's this feeling that you could call Targaryen craziness, you could give it all of these names that it doesn't deserve," she began.

"Because it is just grief. It's hurt and she has this ability to make this hurt a little bit less just for a minute," she went on.

"And here she is sitting on this ridge and there's the emotion and there's the feeling and the feeling is to fu**ing kill her."

However, many fans will no doubt be left sceptical by the comments.

Daenerys could've flown straight to the Red Keep to eliminate Cersei, but instead she systematically incinerated the streets occupied by the capital's families.

Nonetheless, Anderson stressed that to Daenerys' followers, such as The Unsullied, she will always remain a visionary rather than a tyrant.

"I don't think that Greyworm can ever really see Dany as the Mad Queen," he chimed in.

"To him, she actually has a very clear sense of what's right and what's wrong."

 

Daenerys tried to strike a deal with Cersei before launching her attack. Picture: HBO
This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

