Gorgeous Gracie up for adoption

GORGEOUS GIRL: Bull Arab cross puppy Gracie was found roaming the streets of Goonellabah. Photo: Lismore City Council

SHE IS young and ready for some extra training.

This is Gracie – a gorgeous friendly Bull Arab cross mix.

She is approximately 6 months old and was found roaming the streets of Goonellabah.

Unfortunately, when the Lismore City Council rangers arrived to scan her for a microchip there wasn’t one, which meant she could not be reunited her with her owners.

Gracie is full of energy, just like any normal puppy.

She already sits on command but will need further training as she is not a fan on being on a lead.

Gracie loves to be around her other fur friends at the pound but especially loves human company.

The adoption fee is $259, which includes microchipping, desexing, vet check, vaccinations and a lifetime registration.

Please call us on 1300 87 83 87 to make an appointment to meet her.

# Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.