Goonellabah medical centre manager wins prestigious award

THE manager of the Goonellabah Medical Centre has won a prestigious award at GP Synergy's seasonal celebration and awards night.

Held in Coffs Harbour on Thursday night, the event recognises outstanding GP registrars, GP supervisors and practice managers were recognised.

Dianne Kerr, of Goonellabah Medical Centre, was recognised as the GP Synergy Practice Manager of the Year for the North Coast training region.

The Northern Rivers local has been with Goonellabah Medical Centre for more than 15 years, taking on the role of practice manager nearly five years ago.

In that time she has gone the extra mile to ensure the wellbeing of doctors undertaking their training to become specialist GPs at the practice.

"Our practice is motivated to supervise and welcome GP registrars as it gives us the opportunity to provide the professional and social support required in the foundation stage of their journey into general practice," Ms Kerr said.

"The doctors at Goonellabah Medical Centre have been teaching medical students for more than 30 years and registrars for more than 20 years, and currently there are three registrars and two medical students here.

"They feel it is part of their duty to the community to train the next generation of doctors, as a bonus our doctors say they also learn new things from our registrars.

"The best thing about training GPs is the fresh energy they bring to the practice, they are enthusiastic and keen to learn helping out at the surgery wherever and whenever they can.

"Providing good training and a good experience will hopefully encourage registrars to return to the region and the practice in the future.

"Working in an area with a doctor shortage, registrars also play an important role in the medical team to ensure we can continue to provide the best care possible to our community."