Google reveals top tech gifts for 2019

THE countdown until Christmas is on, with less than a fortnight to go until the most wonderful day of the year.

And if there's a tech whiz you're in charge of buying for this silly season - and you happened to miss the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales - it's easy to feel stressed about finding the perfect game or gadget.

Thankfully, everyone's favourite search engine, Google, is here to save the day, with the release of the Google Shopping 100 - a guide packed with great gift ideas.

The list features the top-trending product searches on Google this year and, split into eight categories, you're sure to find something for even the fussiest person in your life.

Here are the tech and gaming gifts topping people's wishlists in 2019:

GOOGLE HOME

The Google home was the top pick for tech gifts in 2019.

If there wasn't any data involved, it'd be easy to assume the Google Home found its way into the search engine's gift guide thanks to nepotism. But, according to the tech giant's research, the Google Home topped the list of trending gadgets in 2019 - and coming in a range of sizes, there's one to suit even the least tech-savvy person in your life.

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 NINTENDO SWITCH GAME

The premise of this game, in which Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends that quickly turns to a nightmare when it's gatecrashed by an unwelcome guest, is relatable for many of us across the holiday season. According to Google, it was the sixth most-searched gaming gift of 2019.

Luigi's Mansion 3 game for Nintendo Switch.

DEATH STRANDING PLAYSTATION 4

Topping Google's most-wanted gaming presents in 2019 is the Death Stranding game for PlayStation 4, created by Hideo Kojima. Starring actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, the game received plenty of hype ahead of its November release.

SAMSUNG 6 SERIES TV

The Samsung Series 6 TV.

Coming in sixth on Google's most-wanted tech items, and their most-searched TV in 2019, is the Samsung 6 Series TV. When you've only got enough energy to switch on the airconditioner and park yourself on the couch, this could be the ideal gift for you.

MICROSOFT XBOX ELITE SERIES 2 WIRELESS CONTROLLER

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller.

This wireless control ranked second on Google's most "sought-after goodies for gamers" and is "designed to meet the needs of today's competitive gamers" and "features over 30 new ways to play like a pro".

APPLE MACBOOK PRO

The MacBook Pro is the top-trending computer.

Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro in early November, and after finally rectifying a keyboard design flaw that had long frustrated users, it is Google's most-wanted laptop in 2019, taking 10th place on their tech gift guide.

RAZER HAMMERHEAD EARBUDS

The Razer Hammerhead earbuds are the most-wanted headphones this year.

For anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet on Christmas Day, Google's most-wanted headphones this year are the Razer Hammerhead earbuds - perfect for listening to music, gaming, or blocking out the sound of your nagging family members.