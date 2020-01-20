Goodbye rain; hello humid, summer heat

THUNDER STRUCK: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the chance of thunderstorms this week across the Lismore region. Photo: Brandon Livesay

FOLLOWING a weekend of glorious rain, where parts of Lismore received up to 128mm on Saturday, the weather is going to be very hot for the rest of the week.

The remainder of today will see a top of 34C with a 40 per cent chance of a shower or storm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology seven day forecast, up to 1-5mm is expected today, with the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow will see the start of a hot summer heatwave, with temperatures over 35C predicted in Lismore until a cooler change comes through over the weekend.

Tuesday will see a temperature of 36C predicted, with only 30 per cent chance of 0-1mm rain coming from the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday will hit 35C with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, with similar temperatures predicted for Thursday.

Temps will top 35C on Thursday, with only a 20 per chance of less than 1mm of rainfall.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week at 36C, with a possible shower or storm.

There will be a mostly sunny morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm later in the day.

Winds will be northerly from 20 to 30km/h.

The weekend will be cooler, with a top of 33C predicted for Saturday, and a possible storm which could produce 0-6mm.

Australia Day celebrations on Sunday will be warm at 32C and partly cloudy, with possible rainfall.

BOM predicts the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning. Winds northerly 15 to 25km/h.

Lismore's forecast:

Tomorrow: Min. 21C, Max. 36C. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 30 per cent of 0-1mm.

Wednesday: Min. 21C, Max. 35C. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 30 per cent of 0-0.4mm.

Thursday: Min. 21C, Max. 35C. Sunny. Possible rainfall: 20 per cent of 0mm.

Friday: Min. 22C, Max. 36C. Possible shower or storm. Possible rainfall: 40 per cent of 0-2mm.

Saturday: Min. 21C, Max. 33C. Shower or two, possible storm. Possible rainfall: 50 per cent of 0-6mm.

Sunday: Min. 21C, Max. 32C. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 30 per cent of 0-1mm.

Across the region:

Tuesday: Ballina 33, Byron Bay 32, Casino 37, and Tenterfield 30.

Wednesday: Ballina 33, Byron Bay 32, Casino 37, and Tenterfield 31.

Thursday: Ballina 33, Byron Bay 32, Casino 37, and Tenterfield 31.

Friday: Ballina 33, Byron Bay 32, Casino 38, and Tenterfield 31.

Saturday: Ballina 31, Byron Bay 31, Casino 33, and Tenterfield 29.

Sunday: Ballina 30, Byron Bay 30, Casino 34, and Tenterfield 27.