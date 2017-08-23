26°
Goodbye my dear friend

Dr Airdre Grant - Vernada Talk | 23rd Aug 2017 12:09 PM
PURRFECT: Airdre's late cat the imperious Gordon.
PURRFECT: Airdre's late cat the imperious Gordon.

HE WAS born in a cardboard box in a shabby house just down the street from us.

My daughter brought the darling little ginger kitten home.

She walked in with him cupped in the palm of her hand and said, mummy, can we keep him?

We called him Gordon.

Imperious and affectionate, he quickly took up residence in our house and hearts.

He watched the children grow and (mostly) tolerated all the hurly burly of family life, integral to everything, watching, purring.

At the end, after they'd grown up and left, it was only him and I.

He became my stalwart companion. We lived together, the two of us for 16 years.

Wherever I was in the house, there he was, purring and watching me type or garden or cook.

I became that easily mocked cliché - an older woman devoted to her cat.

You know the one, peering at cans of cat food in the supermarket, looking for delicacies to tempt an increasingly demanding and variable appetite. (He was not a Snappy Tom man). He always greeted me when I came home. Such a nice thing to do.

Last week I realised he was ill, and took him to the vet.

The prognosis was not good. I knew I had to take a decision for him that would let him sail away from me, from us.

I had been here before, when my dear little terrier Freddy became sick.

He limped on, treatment after treatment. I wasn't going to do that again.

So I afforded Gordon the dignity that is denied humans - a swift, painless exit. I was there to help him on his way, then I took him home and with the help of friends buried him in the back yard.

He lies now in the ground underneath the tree, one of his many favourite pozzies. It comforts me to know he is there.

Gordon was a much loved member of the tribe that was us. He had his moments. Once he ate the goldfish (when I told him its poor form to eat a family member he simply looked away). He dropped hair everywhere. He brought me a gift of a mouse and put it in my slipper. He was bossy and charming and I loved him to bits. The house is too quiet now. Vale Gordon.

Topics:  airdre dr grant

