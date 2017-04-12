Good will float to the top of this catchment

A VERY sad week for our community. While we have seen how good we are at pulling together, there is great devastation. It will take time to recover.

There are a number of assistance programs that business owners and residents can access.

Those who have lost their income - business owners and employees - can apply for a regular cash payment for up to 13 weeks under the Disaster Recovery Allowance program.

Couples over 21 can get up to $483 a fortnight each, while a single person with a child can get $579 and without a child $535.

There is also assistance for those under 21.

In addition, those whose house has been damaged by the flood can get a one-off payment of $1000 and a further $400 for each child under the age of 16 under the Disaster Recovery Program.

To make a claim, call 180 22 66.

Businesses wanting assistance should call 1800 678 593.

If you are a business owner and haven't filled in the Lismore Chamber of Businesses flood survey yet, please do so. This information will help our community be declared a Category C disaster. This means increased assistance.

Farmers, who suffered livestock and crop losses, can also call 1300 795 299.

Assistance is also available for sporting clubs on 9228 5062.

Not for Profit organisations can call 1800 678 593.

Those on Centrelink benefits may also be eligible for a personal hardship allowance to replace essential household items. Please call 1800 018 444.

I thank everyone who has volunteered their time this week. It has been heartbreaking hearing stories of the devastation. We will recover.

I am heartened also that Southern Cross University is going to do a whole of catchment study to see if we can do flood mitigation work so we don't experience this again.