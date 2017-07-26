Good-natured puppies found wandering

BERT (the blonde) and Patty were found together near Goolmangar, wandering on the road.

Before their rescuer handed the dogs over to the local vet, she had them at home with her children and said they were very good with the kids. In the end, it was hard for the family to give them up.

Lismore City Council Rangers said they are about three to four months old, and while they could be a mixture of different breeds, Rangers said there is no doubt Bert and Patty will both be very big dogs.

The Rangers believe Bert and Patty are probably brother and sister, and the pair are good-natured, excitable pups. They need a loving home, good training and a commitment for life.

If you can see yourself bringing Bert or Patty - or both - into your home, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.

Bert would cost $190.50 to adopt and Patty would be $232.50. They both come microchipped, desexed, registered, wormed, vaccinated and vet-checked.