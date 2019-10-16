Good luck to seniors as they head to exams

KEVIN HOGAN: It was great to attend a number of Year 12 Graduation Ceremonies last week. I wish all our Year 12 students the very best in the upcoming exams.

Congratulations to South Lismore who won FFNC Men's Premier Grand Final.

They beat Byron 2-1.

Noah Coleman was Man of the Match for scoring both goals.

Congratulations Coach Cameron Hyde and the whole team.

It's their first grand final win since 1993.

Lismore's Masters Games were held on the weekend.

They began in 1999 and are held every two years.

This year there were 1600 registrations, the biggest number of athletes in six years.

19 sports are offered across the weekend.

It is a great boost for our local economy.

Hotels, shops and restaurants were all full.

Congratulations on another successful event.