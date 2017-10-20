Good luck HSC parents, you need it just as much

FOR all those parents out there whose children began the HSC this week: I feel your pain.

This year is a reprieve year for me. With two down two to go, the worst I am experiencing is final uni exam stress. Nowhere near as bad as parental HSC helplessness. It is a horrible condition.

For so many years while they are young, you exert such control; what goes in their mouths, what they wear, what time they go to bed... you get my drift, and then all of a sudden it is as if they are on the high wire and all you can be is the safety net. In other words, you are powerless to help unless they fall, which is of course not what you want.

The weeks of walking on eggshells, subjugating your needs for theirs, and worrying about whether they've answered the questions correctly until that last glorious exam ends, take all one's powers of discipline.

You know you can't utter the: "so how much study have you done” sentence and yet you are only asking because you care.

Good luck to you parents. You need it just as much as your kids!