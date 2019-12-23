Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Family to farewell Qld teen killed in mass-stabbing today

by Jeremy Pierce
23rd Dec 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise will be farewelled on the Gold Coast today.

Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

Jack Beasley, a keen rugby league player with the Helensvale Hornets, had just graduated from Year 12 at Pacific Pines High School when he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

Five teens from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A large gathering is expected to attend Jack's funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ later this morning.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jack beasley multiple attacker murder charges southport church stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireworks cancelled, so what's in store for Tropical Fruits?

        premium_icon Fireworks cancelled, so what's in store for Tropical Fruits?

        News Tropical Fruits has confirmed the traditional fireworks display will be replaced by a different show and a live performance.

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        News Travellers in NSW are being urged to rethink any holiday driving

        Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

        premium_icon Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

        News Les Girls star Carlotta has cancelled the show she was scheduled to perform on...

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging...