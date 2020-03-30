Gold Coast beachgoers ignore calls to stay home

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has warned that the city's beaches will be shut if big crowds continue to flock to the sand.

The Courier-Mail today captured photos of large numbers of people on Surfers Paradise beach soaking up perfect autumn weather.

Surf breaks up and down the Coast were also packed with boardriders.

Photos taken today show beachgoers aren’t taking the stay at home directive seriously. Picture: Adam Head

Lifeguards and lifesavers have taken down patrol flags from the Coast's 42km of beaches to try to discourage crowds from congregating but many are ignoring advice to stay home.

"If we find people aren't doing the right thing, then the next step will be to consider closing them," Mr Tate said.

He said while people were behaving better than a week ago, they should avoid going to the beach and 'basically stay at home'.

Gold Coast beachgoers are refusing to stay home. Picture: Adam Head

Beachgoers stop for a chat on the Gold Coast. Picture: Adam Head

"I know we are easy going people on the Gold Coast but this time 'round, think about this: if you contract something whether from the beach or you didn't keep your social distancing, you're actually putting your family in danger," the mayor said.

"You will never forgive yourself if you contract something and then you take it home to your loved ones.

"I would say if you don't need to go to the beach, stay at home. That's the consistent message from the Prime Minister, the Premier and myself."

Big crowds at iconic Bondi Beach last weekend led to the closure of Sydney beaches.

Crowds of people were spotted at Springbrook National Park.

Meanwhile, police are expected to patrol Springbrook National Park after photos emerged of large crowds there at the weekend.

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said she had asked police to attend the park after seeing the photos of people ignoring social distancing near Purlingbrook Falls.