Courts have new rules.
Going to court? Double-check if you need to attend

Aisling Brennan
4th Apr 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
IF you've got a court appearance scheduled over the next few weeks, you'll have to double-check how you'll be able to attend as staff work to minimise face-to-face contact.

The NSW Justice Department this week issued a statement explaining the changes to local and district court proceedings.

"The Local Court is working hard to keep court-users and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by minimising face-to-face contact," the statement read.

"From now, you do not need to attend a courthouse unless instructed by your lawyer, police or the court.

"The majority of appearances will be conducted via audio-visual link technology or adjourned to a later date, until further notice.

"If you attend the courthouse and do not need to be there, you will be asked to leave the premises for your safety.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but your health is our number one priority and we are taking all the steps necessary to keep your wellbeing front and centre during this period."

For those who received paperwork before March 16 directing them to attend court, email the Court Services Centre nswcsc@justice.nsw.gov.au or phone or email your Local Court. Contact details can be found at localcourt.justice.nsw.gov.au.

