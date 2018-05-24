Go you 'yarning' bunch of awesome sisters

AS I sat in a circle with Ngalingah's Mijung Dubais (Our Happy Women) group at The YWCA last week reading out affirmations handed to us by Aunty Mim, I was reminded, yet again, of how important a sense of belonging is.

Having moved around a lot, a sense of "my own people” is one that is spread out. It takes a lot of effort for me to be in the company of my accumulated like-minds and loved ones.There was such a lot to learn from this OHW group, who have decided to use their indigenous culture to come together, share their interests, offer support, be creative and, above all, have a laugh.

They are able to use their 'yarning circle” to bring in representatives from local agencies to give the women information available services. Last week, advocates from the NSW Department of Justice and the North Coast Primary Health Network came to the circle to give information on cancer screening and support offered at the district court. But with the practical part of the circle out of the way, it was down to more exciting developments. Now the group is headed on a cultural expedition to Far North Queensland.

I left the group wishing my own heritage was as tight as this group's. To be Aboriginal in Australia presents many challenges but a sense of belonging is not one of them for this group of Bundjalung women, who meet each week in Goonellabah, anyway; their sense of identity is strong; they are one awesome bunch of "sisters".

To donate to the group contact Aunty Mim Bolt at ameliab@ywcansw.com.au.

THE Koori Mail, presents Knowledge, Culture, Country and Connection, a free community event on Saturday, May 26, in The Quad from 10 - 4pm.