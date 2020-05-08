Glue sticks to his winning formula for Lismore

Jockey Emily Atkinson will ride the Owen Glue-trained Dexter Dutton at the Lismore Turf Club TAB meeting on Saturday. Photo Sam Flanagan.

LISMORE trainer Owen Glue has the chance at a second winning double in the same week when Lismore Turf Club hosts a TAB meeting on Saturday.

Glue has five-year-old gelding Dexter Dutton and four-year-old mare Korrin set to race after Astrophysics and At Witz End won races at Grafton on Monday.

Dexter Dutton is his best chance with the horse having four wins and four placings since joining his stable in 2017.

It won its last race at Lismore in a benchmark 58 handicap (1200m) last month with jockey Emily Atkinson on board.

She is back on it again in a $12,000 benchmark 50 handicap (1100m) in race six while Korrin will try and break through in a maiden plate (1516m) in race four on Saturday.

Glue has a decent stable of 11 horses with four wins since April 18.

Meanwhile, Lismore trainer Sharron Pepper has the one runner with five-year-old mare Laoban Tai Tai racing in the Bencmark 58 Handicap (1400m)

Laoban Tai Tai has not won a race since Pepper took over training duties from Patrick Ryan in October last year.

It has finished second on two occasions since, including its most recent run.

Its best run of form was two wins and two placings between January and February last year.

Lismore Turf Club has only had one meeting since Racing NSW limited it to jockeys, trainers and staff in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grafton looks set to have to run its popular July racing carnival without crowds while Lismore hopes restrictions will be lifted in time for its cup day on September 24.

The club will also make a decision on its 100 Club promotion by July 1

It includes a number of race-day prizes with all slots sold in the draw to be held over until next year if it has to be abandoned.

There is a short turnaround after Saturday with another Northern Rivers TAB meeting at Murwillumbah on Monday.

