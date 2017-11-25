Glitta's naked truth is charted in her body map

BODY Map is cabaret superstar Glitta Supernova's latest show, part of Tropical Fruits 2017.

After wowing audiences at last year's festival with Let's Get METAphysical, the Lennox Head-raised artists is back with her latest show.

But to say that Supernova's performances are the naked truth are an understatement: using her body and very little more, the cabaret artist denounces patriarchy, machismo, gender roles, pay gaps and other gaps that men expect women to show off.

The self confessed 'sex clown' said her psychedelic, highly satirical and political storytelling is a hybrid mix of burlesque and experimental theatre that's packed to the rafters with puns, punches and possibilities.

Body Map has amassed six nominations and three awards in less than a year, including winner of the Top Gong Best in Fringe 2017 award, Best Cabaret 2017 and Most Outstanding Performer.

Born Sonja Bijl, spent her toddlerhood in a tent on the banks of the Richmond River in Ballina.

Now after more than 20 years away she is returning - no longer a teenager dreaming of the stage, but an accomplished performer with a very unique CV.

Ms Supernova opened Australia's first burlesque club in the late 90s well before it became an 'in' thing and quickly established herself as a pioneer of the art.

"It was only until seven years later burlesque started to take off in Australia," she said.

"Then it was very underground... it was kind of a cult club. Everyone came and it was it was all crazy and dark and mysterious.

"We were actually recreating burlesque as it was meant to be in the modern age, we were making satire on society and politics, our bodies, and sexuality... in the dictionary the word burlesque is to parody culture and society in a vulgar and humorous way."

Since then her club has been nominated for two Green Room awards, one of Australia's most prestigious stage performance accolades.

And yet her younger years were spent a world away in Ballina and Lennox Head, where her Dutch parents moved in the mid-70s from western Sydney.

"My dad pitched a tent in Shaw's Bay... I was about two or three, all I remember is lots of photos and it was just me naked all the time with a bell around my neck so they didn't lose me," she laughed.

"Then they found their way to Lennox Head and we sort of settled there, I went to Lennox Head Primary School and Ballina High School.

She eventually left for Sydney in 1988 at the age of 17.